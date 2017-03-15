Number of Zika, dengue and chikungunya cases drop in Brazil

SAO PAULO — Brazil's Health Ministry says the number of cases of Zika, dengue and chikungunya reported during the first 6 1/2 weeks of the year is nearly 90 per cent less than in the same period in 2016.

The ministry says in an email that 60,124 cases of the three diseases were reported between Jan. 1 and Feb. 18, against 549,510 cases one year earlier.

The ministry attributes the drop in the number of cases to increased efforts to eradicate the Aedes aegypti mosquito that carries the three diseases as well as yellow fever.