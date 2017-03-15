Oakland fire chief retires amid ongoing warehouse probe

SAN FRANCISCO — The embattled fire chief of Oakland has announced plans to retire amid questions of her department's failure to inspect a warehouse illegally used as a housing and entertainment space where 36 people died in December.

Chief Teresa Deloach Reed filed retirement papers Tuesday while her department continues to investigate the cause of the warehouse fire. Reed's last day is May 5.

Oakland city records show Reed will receive a city pension of $36,150 a year or 15 per cent of her $241,000 annual salary. Her benefit vested after her recent 5th anniversary as chief.