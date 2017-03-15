Ousted South Korean leader accused of dog abandonment

SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — A South Korean animal rights group has accused ousted President Park Geun-hye of abandoning her pets after she left nine dogs at the presidential palace when she returned to her private home after a court stripped her of her office over a corruption scandal.

A spokesman from the presidential Blue House said Wednesday that the dogs will continue to stay at the presidential palace until they are ready to be sent to new owners.

It's unclear whether Park's refusal to keep the dogs qualifies as abandonment under the country's animal protection law.