Plea deal reached for man who fired shots inside DC pizzeria

WASHINGTON — A man who police said was inspired by false internet rumours to fire an assault weapon inside a Washington pizzeria has reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.

At a status hearing Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Washington, lawyers said they have reached a plea deal in principle for 28-year-old Edgar Maddison Welch.

Authorities say Welch fired multiple shots, causing panic inside the Comet Ping Pong restaurant Dec. 4, after driving from North Carolina to investigate a conspiracy theory about Democrats harbouring child sex slaves.

Terms of the plea were not discussed. Welch's lawyer declined comment after the hearing. The plea hearing will be March 24.