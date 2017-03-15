Pope warns of 'very grave sin' when jobs are cut unjustly
VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis says employers who fire workers for unclear reasons are committing a "very grave sin" and should ensure dignified work for all their employees.
Francis made the comments at his Wednesday general audience after appealing for a resolution to a
The audience was marked by an emotional encounter as a small group of Chinese pilgrims approached Francis on their knees and wept at his feet as he blessed them in St. Peter's Square.