Rescue on: Sea lion in farmland canal leaves drainage pipe

VACAVILLE, Calif. — A young sea lion camped out in a farmland canal in California poked his head back out of a drainage pipe Wednesday, a day after rescuers tried for hours to wrangle it and take it for a checkup, officials said.

Marine mammal experts are trying again to get the animal out of the canal in the small inland city of Vacaville, between San Francisco and Sacramento. The rescue had been called off for nightfall.

The closest body of water is the Sacramento River, about 50 miles north. Experts at the centre believe the animal likely travelled up the river, took a wrong turn and followed a series of agricultural ditches and waterways to get to the canal.

"Although this is a rare location for a rescue call, this animal is in very good body condition and active, so we are hoping it just made a wrong turn," said Dr. Cara Field, staff veterinarian at the Marine Mammal Center.

The mammal, believed to be a young male, is fat and looks healthy and seems to be enjoying his adventure, centre spokesman Giancarlo Rulli said Tuesday.

The renewed rescue effort comes a day after police officers, fire officials and more than a dozen marine responders tried unsuccessfully for hours to flush the animal out of the drainage pipe.