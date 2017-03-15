The Latest: 1,000 flights cancelled by Northeast storm

NEW YORK — The Latest on the aftermath of a strong winter storm that hit the Northeast (all times local):

9:25 a.m.

The air tracking service FlightAware.com says airlines have cancelled more than 1,000 U.S. flights on Wednesday after grounding more than 6,200 flights on Tuesday, most of them because of the storm in the Northeast.

Most of Wednesday's cancellations are morning flights.

FlightAware CEO Daniel Baker predicts "relatively normal" operations on Thursday. The airlines have cancelled nearly 9,000 flights in the last three days.

The storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. The big Northeast cities were spared the worst of it, but enough snow fell to make for slow commutes Wednesday morning.

The snowfall was on track to be one of the biggest on record for Burlington, Vermont. The National Weather Service says it got 25.6 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, with more expected to fall.

12:15 a.m.

Falling temperatures could lead to icy conditions on roads and sidewalks across the Northeast following a late-season storm that plastered the region with sleet and snow.

The powerful nor'easter paralyzed much of the Washington-to-Boston corridor, but fell short of predicted snowfall totals in New York, Boston and Philadelphia.

The storm, which followed a stretch of unusually mild weather, dumped 1 to 2 feet in many places, grounded more than 6,000 flights and knocked out power to nearly a quarter-million customers from Virginia northward.

By the time it reached Massachusetts, it had turned into a blizzard, with near hurricane-force winds gusting to over 70 mph along the coast.