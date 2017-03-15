The Latest: EU leaders back Dutch in Turkey feud

BERLIN — The Latest on Turkeys feud with Germany and the Netherlands (all times local):

10:10 a.m.

European Union leaders are voicing solidarity with the Netherlands in its spat with Turkey and condemning Nazi gibes by Turkish officials.

Erdogan has labeled the Netherlands as "Nazi remnants" after it prevented two Turkish ministers from making campaign appearances in Rotterdam — a city that was bombed by Nazi Germany in World War II and now has a Moroccan-born mayor.

Donald Tusk, the president of the EU Council, on Wednesday told the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France: "If anyone sees fascism in Rotterdam, they are completely detached from reality."

He said: "We all show solidarity with the Netherlands"

Jean-Claude Juncker, who heads the EU's executive Commission, said: "I will never accept this comparison between the Nazis" and today's governments.

8:30 a.m.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's chief of staff warned Wednesday that the German government reserves the right to impose entry bans on Turkish officials hoping to campaign in Germany, though he said the measure would be a "last resort."

Peter Altmaier's comments followed days of escalating tensions between Turkey and two European Union nations, Germany and the Netherlands, over Turkish politicians' hopes to campaign there ahead of their country's constitutional referendum next month.