The Latest: Experts resume effort to rescue sea lion

VACAVILLE, Calif. — The Latest on a stranded sea lion in California (all times local):

11:40 a.m.

Marine mammal experts in Northern California have resumed an effort to rescue a young sea lion from a canal.

The Marine Mammal Center confirmed Wednesday that the sea lion has re-emerged from a drainage pipe in the small city of Vacaville.

It's unclear how the sea lion got into the canal.

The closest body of water is the Sacramento River, about 50 miles north.

But experts at the centre believe the animal likely travelled up the river, took a wrong turn and followed a series of agricultural ditches and waterways to get to the canal on Tuesday.

Mammal centre spokesman Giancarlo Rulli says the sea lion is believed to be a young male, is fat, looks healthy and seems to be enjoying his adventure.

___

12:15 a.m.

Wildlife experts are frustrated by a young sea lion that evaded their attempts to rescue him from a canal that cuts through farmland and an inland Northern California neighbourhood .

An animal services official spotted the sea lion Tuesday morning in Vacaville and contacted The Marine Mammal Center, according to spokesman Giancarlo Rulli.

Vacaville police officers, fire officials and more than a dozen Marine Mammal Center responders tried unsuccessfully for hours to flush the animal out of a drainage pipe in the canal.

It's unclear how the sea lion got into the canal.