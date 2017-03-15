The Latest: Man fatally shot by St. Paul police identified

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Latest on St. Paul police-involved shooting that killed a man (all times local):

Authorities say the man who was killed in an officer-involved shooting in St. Paul was from the Chicago area.

The Ramsey County medical examiner on Wednesday identified the man as 29-year-old Cordale Quinn Handy of Waukegan, Illinois.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Handy died of multiple gunshot wounds.

According to the BCA, three police officers were called early Wednesday to a domestic situation involving physical violence at an apartment in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighbourhood . Officers encountered Handy in the street and, at some point, two officers fired their guns, striking Handy, who died at the scene. No officers were hurt.

The BCA recovered a firearm outside of the apartment building and spent shell casings inside the apartment.

Three St. Paul police officers are on standard administrative leave. Their names were not released.

The Star Tribune reports (http://strib.mn/2nFZvLJ ) the man was identified as Cordale Handy of St. Paul. That's according to his brother, JaJuan Handy.

De'Andre Gatewood heard the incident. He says a woman screamed: "He's trying to kill me." While officers were there, he says the woman shouted that the gun wasn't loaded and she told the man to put it down.

The St. Paul chapter of the NAACP and other community groups didn't identify Handy by name, but say he was black.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is leading the investigation.