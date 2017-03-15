The Latest: Murder case against long-held LA man dismissed

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on the overturning of a murder conviction of a man imprisoned more than three decades (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

A Los Angeles judge has ordered the release of a man who spent more than three decades in prison for murder after prosecutors conceded he did not get a fair trial.

The district attorney's office said during a hearing Wednesday in Superior Court that there were errors in the case against 62-year-old Andrew Wilson.

Judge Laura Priver granted a motion to dismiss the case.

Wilson quietly said "Thank you" to the judge, who replied, "You are welcome Mr. Wilson."

He has maintained his innocence since his arrest in 1984 for the killing of 21-year-old Christopher Hanson in Los Angeles.

A bailiff un-cuffed Wilson immediately but he's not expected to be processed out of custody until later Wednesday or Thursday.

Another hearing will be held to determine whether he is factually innocent.

