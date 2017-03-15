The Latest: Pain doctor pleads guilty to health care fraud

BOSTON — The Latest on a pain management doctor who federal prosecutors say prescribed opioids to drug abusers (all times local):

11:30 a.m.

A pain management doctor who prescribed opioids at an alarming rate has pleaded guilty to health care fraud and other charges for running a pill mill.

Dr. Fathalla Mashali ran four pain clinics in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

He pleaded guilty Wednesday to 44 counts of health care fraud, conspiracy to commit mail fraud and money laundering.

Prosecutors said Mashali would often see more than 100 patients a day and would write prescriptions for opioids without doing physical exams or medical tests to determine whether patients had a legitimate medical condition that required powerful pain killers.

Sentencing has been set for June 21.

