The Latest: Snow a boon to northern New England ski resorts

CONCORD, N.H. — The Latest on the aftermath of the nor'easter in northern New England (all times local):

8:25 a.m.

The nor'easter has left at least a foot of fresh snow at a number of ski resorts in northern New England, turning back the clock to conditions more typical of mid-February.

Jessyca Keeler, executive director of Ski NH, said Wednesday that both alpine and Nordic skiing "are going to be awesome."

She said while the resorts had a number of snowmaking days to refresh the slopes after some spring temperatures in late February and early March, "having a massive snowstorm like this is just what the ski areas need to remind people that the ski season isn't over."

It's a big turnaround from a year ago, when the region had little snow and mild weather.

___

8:15 a.m.

Northern New England is slowly digging out of a nor'easter that left more than 2 feet of snow in some areas, with some homes and businesses still without power and many schools opening on a delayed schedule.

Tuesday's storm was on track to be one of the biggest on record for Burlington, Vermont. The National Weather Service says it got 25.6 inches of snow as of Wednesday morning, with another 2 to 5 inches due by the end of the day. Meteorologist Marlon Verasamy tells the Burlington Free Press (http://bfpne.ws/2nrUh6U) that Jay got the most snow in Vermont, with 34 inches.

New Hampton, New Hampshire, recorded 23 inches of snow and Portland, Maine, got 15 inches.