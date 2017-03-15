Thousands rally in Belarus to protest unpopular labour law
A
A
Share via Email
MINSK, Belarus — Several thousand Belarusians are rallying to protest an unpopular
Wednesday's march in the capital Minsk and smaller rallies at several other Belarusian cities were the latest in a series of demonstrations against the law that obliges citizens to pay the equivalent of $250 if they work less than half the year and do not register with state
Ealier this month, Belarus' President Alexander Lukashenko suspended collection of the fee — an unprecedented step back for the authoritarian leader who has ruled the 10-million nation with an iron hand since 1994. Lukashenko's move has failed to end the protests, which include calls for his resignation.
The law has dealt a painful blow to Belarusians amid a two-year recession.