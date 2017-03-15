Tompkins Conservation donates huge national parks to Chile

SANTIAGO, Chile — Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and Tompkins Conservation are signing an agreement to donate 1 million acres for new national parks in the largest private donation of its kind to the South American country.

Bachelet signed the agreement Wednesday with Kristine McDivitt Tompkins. She is the widow of American conservationist Doug Tompkins, who built a legacy protecting threatened ecosystems in Argentina and Chile.

The agreement will provide land to create three new national parks, expand three existing national parks and unite some national forests into two national parks.