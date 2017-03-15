Ukraine announces economic blockade of rebel-held territory
MOSCOW — Ukraine's Security and
The president of Security and
All railway and road connections will be cut, according to Turchinov.
The announcement follows recent similar, unofficial blockades organized by nationalist activists on rebel mini-states.
The activist blockade seriously hit trade on both sides, cutting off much of the coal shipments to government-controlled territory and impeding shipments from the mills and factories that are the east's economic backbone.