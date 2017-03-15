Ukraine announces economic blockade of rebel-held territory

MOSCOW — Ukraine's Security and Defence Council has announced a full transport blockade on rebel-held areas in the east of the country that is likely to cause severe economic disruption.

The president of Security and Defence Council, Alexander Turchinov, told reporters on Wednesday that "a decision was taken to halt the transport of goods across the line of contact," according to Russia's TASS news agency.

All railway and road connections will be cut, according to Turchinov.

The announcement follows recent similar, unofficial blockades organized by nationalist activists on rebel mini-states.