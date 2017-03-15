US businesses boost stockpiles at modest pace as sales slow
WASHINGTON — U.S. businesses stockpiled more goods in warehouses and on store shelves in January, while sales growth slowed.
The Commerce Department says business inventories increased by a seasonally adjusted 0.3
Businesses have largely cut their inventories in the past year, a trend that could boost economic growth. That's because companies won't be able to meet customer demand by using stockpiled goods. Instead, they will have to order more new products.
Stockpiles at retailers rose 0.8