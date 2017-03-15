Zara owner Inditex reports 10 pct rise in full-year profit

MADRID — Zara fashion brand owner Inditex says strong sales and expansion of new stores boosted net profit in the past fiscal year by a 10 per cent .

The world's largest clothes retailer said Wednesday that net profit for the 12 months ending Jan. 31 rose to 3.16 billion euros ($3.35 billion) from 2.88 billion euros ($3.06 billion) a year earlier.

Net sales in the period rose by 12 per cent to 23.3 billion euros ($24.7 billion).

The company raised its store network to 7,292 in 93 markets, after a strong expansion in 2016.

Headquartered in Arteixo in northwestern Spain, Inditex operates eight brands including Zara Home, Massimo Dutti and Bershka. It employs more than 160,000 people.