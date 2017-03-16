89-year-old woman found dead in snow outside house in storm
OTISCO, N.Y. — Authorities in central New York say an 89-year-old woman was found dead in the snow outside her house during this week's big storm.
Authorities say it's not known how long she had been outside.
Police haven't released the woman's name.
The Onondaga County Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to determine the woman's cause of death.
Tuesday's storm dumped more than 2 feet of snow on parts of the Syracuse area.