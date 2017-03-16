Agriculture nominee Perdue will get hearing next week

WASHINGTON — The Senate Agriculture Committee will hold a hearing next week to consider Sonny Perdue's nomination to be agriculture secretary.

President Donald Trump announced in January that he would nominate Perdue. After a seven-week delay, Perdue submitted the necessary ethics paperwork last week and said he would step down from several companies bearing his name.

Perdue, 70, is a farmer's son who would be the first Southerner in the post in more than two decades.

The hearing was announced by Senate Agriculture Chairman Pat Roberts, R-Kansas, and the panel's top Democrat, Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow.