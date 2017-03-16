Armenian activist's death in prison sparks protests

YEREVAN, Armenia — Several hundred protesters have gathered in the Armenian capital after an activist died in prison while on a hunger strike.

Artur Sarkisyan was imprisoned on charges of aiding terrorists because he allegedly passed food to armed men who seized a police compound in Yerevan last year.

Sarkisyan died of heart failure Wednesday,

Demonstrators angry about his death marched through downtown Yerevan on Thursday despite heavy rain, but were stopped from reaching the Justice Ministry by a police cordon.