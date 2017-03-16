Arthur opposes request for 'expedited' execution date

MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A condemned Alabama inmate who has outlived seven execution dates is opposing Alabama's request to quickly schedule another lethal injection for him.

Lawyers for Tommy Arthur filed a motion with the Alabama Supreme Court on Thursday in which they argued that there are still questions about the humaneness of Alabama's lethal injection procedure. They said the state is refusing to share records about recent executions that Arthur's attorneys say were "botched."

Lawyers say the court shouldn't set an execution date until the legal challenges are complete.

Arthur was convicted of the 1982 murder of Troy Wicker. The U.S. Supreme Court halted Arthur's execution in November.