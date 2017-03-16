Colombia vice-president quits amid talk of presidential run

BOGOTA — Colombian Vice-President German Vargas Lleras has offered his resignation amid speculation he'll seek the country's top office in next year's election.

Vargas Lleras delivered a letter to Congress Wednesday night asking lawmakers to relieve him of his duties. A vote is expected next week. Sitting officials must resign by May in order to be eligible to run in the May 2018 election.

Polls show the famously hot-tempered politician is one of the front-runners to succeed President Juan Manuel Santos after having overseen the biggest infrastructure buildout in decades.

But he's mistrusted by many of Santos' supporters and being courted by some right-wing opponents because of his lukewarm support for a peace deal with leftist rebels.