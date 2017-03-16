Documents detail Flynn payments from Russian interests
WASHINGTON — Documents released in a congressional inquiry show former national security adviser Michael Flynn was paid more than $33,750 by RT, Russia's government-run television system, for appearing at a Moscow event in December 2015. Flynn had retired months earlier as head of the U.S.
Russia's RT network was identified last year by U.S. intelligence as a propaganda arm of the Russian government.
Flynn was also paid $11,250 each by two other Russian firms, including a major cybersecurity company.
A Flynn spokesman said Thursday that Flynn informed the government before he went to Moscow and on his return.