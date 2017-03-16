Emirati gets 10-year sentence for joining IS branch in Yemen

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Abu Dhabi's federal appeals court has sentenced an Emirati national to 10 years in prison for joining the Islamic State group's affiliate in Yemen.

The state-run WAM news agency says the sentence was handed down on Wednesday. The Emirati was only referred to by the initials M.S.A.S.

The United Arab Emirates is fighting in a Saudi-led coalition against Yemeni rebels and their allies.

In other cases, WAM says an Emirati identified as A.S.K. received an 18-month prison sentence for unlawfully possessing a firearm and having two bombs. Another Emirati, identified as A.K.A.A., will undergo counselling and have a six-month travel ban.