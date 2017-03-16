Escaped prisoner caught in stolen car after 2-state chase

CLEVELAND — Authorities say a handcuffed prisoner who escaped from a transport vehicle in Cleveland is back in custody in Pennsylvania after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

WKYC-TV reports 36-year-old Wesley Massey was being transported to Pennsylvania by a private company on Wednesday night when authorities say he escaped and fled in a Volkswagen Passat. Police spotted the vehicle on Interstate 90 as it approached the state line and tried to stop it early Thursday morning, but it sped off.