Faith and traditions infuse St. Patrick's Day in Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. — Behind the green beer and gaudy T-shirts, the 193-year-old St. Patrick's Day celebration in Savannah has retained its share of traditions rooted in faith and family.

Thousands will fill the brick sidewalks and oak-shaded squares of Georgia's oldest city Friday for the sprawling St. Patrick's Day parade that's become perhaps the South's biggest street party between Mardi Gras and Spring Break. But for many locals, the day has little to do with drinking and debauchery.