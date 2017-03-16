French presidential candidate Macron visits Berlin, Merkel
BERLIN — French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron has visited Berlin to present his plans for reforming France and for future European integration.
Macron, an independent centrist who once served as France's economy minister, is
Macron met German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday's visit and said later that he told her about "my willingness to reform our
Macron also backed efforts to increase investment in the 19-country eurozone, of which Germany and France are leading members.
The first round of France's presidential election will be held on April 23.