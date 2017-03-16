German prosecutors charge man with IS membership

BERLIN — Federal prosecutors say they have charged a 23-year-old German man with membership in a terrorist organization for joining the Islamic State group in Syria.

In a statement Thursday, prosecutors said Anil O. travelled to Syria in August 2015 with the intention of working as a medic for the group.

Prosecutors said O., whose last name wasn't published due to German privacy law, soon became disillusioned with IS after seeing how it treated fellow Muslims.