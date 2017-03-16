Indonesian gets 6 years for smuggling migrants to N. Zealand

KUPANG, Indonesia — An Indonesian court has sentenced a people-smuggling kingpin to six years in jail for organizing a trip for migrants to New Zealand in early 2015.

Abraham Louhenapessy, commonly known as Captain Bram, was arrested in September in western Jakarta and was convicted by the Rote Ndau District Court on Rote, a remote island on the southern end of the Indonesian archipelago.

The judicial panel led by Hiras Sitanggang also Thursday fined Louhenapessy to pay 55 million rupiah ($37,400) to the state or to serve six more months in prison.

Both the 49-year-old defendant and state prosecutors, who sought a nine-year jail sentence, have not yet decided whether to appeal.