Injuries reported after explosion on erupting Mount Etna
MILAN — Italian news reports say scientists investigating recent eruptions on Sicily's Mount Etna were injured when magma spewing from the volcano hit snow, causing an explosion.
Etna has been putting on a show in recent days, but so far has not caused disruptions to the nearby population. Catania's airport remains open and there have been only periodic spews of volcanic ash.