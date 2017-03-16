Injuries reported after explosion on erupting Mount Etna

MILAN — Italian news reports say scientists investigating recent eruptions on Sicily's Mount Etna were injured when magma spewing from the volcano hit snow, causing an explosion.

The Catania operation centre of Italy's volcanology institute confirmed Thursday that members of a team taking measurements on the active volcano had been injured, but had no details on the numbers involved or the seriousness of the injuries.

The Catania Today website reported that at least three volcanologists were on the volcano when the explosion occurred just before noon, and that some were injured.