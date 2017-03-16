Israel to give its highest honour to settler leader
JERUSALEM — Israel is awarding its highest
Israel's pro-settler education minister, Naftali Bennett, announced Thursday that Elad Foundation founder David "David'le" Beeri is being awarded the Israel Prize for lifetime achievement.
Elad has come under criticism for settling Jewish nationalists in the heart of Arab
In 2014, then-White House spokesman Josh Earnest condemned the purchase of 25 apartment units in an Arab
Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat lauded Beeri as "a man of vision as he is a man of action."