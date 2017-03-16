Jordanian forces intercept, kill 3 suspected drug smugglers
A
A
Share via Email
AMMAN, Jordan — A
The Hala Akhbar site reported on Thursday that the attempted infiltration took place the previous day.
A statement attributed to security officials says border guards spotted seven men with six bags of hashish. It did not say how three of the men were killed.
The Syrian-Jordanian border is heavily guarded because of Jordanian concerns about the spillover from Syria's six-year-old civil war.
Jordan sealed the border last year, after a cross-border car bomb attack by Islamic State extremists killed seven Jordanian border guards. Despite the heavy security presence, there have been reports of occasional infiltration attempts, mostly by smugglers.