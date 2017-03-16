Kofi Annan calls on Myanmar to allow access to troubled area

YANGON, Myanmar — A commission chaired by former U.N. Secretary-General Kofi Annan has recommended that the government allow aid workers and journalists free access to an area in western Myanmar where security forces are accused of major human rights abuses against the Muslim Rohingya minority.

Annan spoke Thursday in a video shown at a news conference in Yangon, where his commission issued its interim recommendations for long-term solutions to conflict between the Muslim Rohingya and Rakhine Buddhists in Rakhine state. The commission was established last year at the behest of Myanmar's leader, Aung San Suu Kyi.