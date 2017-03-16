Lebanese businessman wanted by US detained in Morocco

BEIRUT — A lawyer for a Lebanese businessman that the U.S. says has provided millions of dollars to the Hezbollah group says his client has been arrested by Moroccan authorities.

The lawyer for Kassim Tajeddine says he was arrested in Casablanca on Sunday while on his way from Guinea to Beirut.

In a terse emailed response to questions from The Associated Press, attorney Chibli Mallat said Thursday: "We now know there is an extradition order from the U.S. authorities."

Mallat said another lawyer who was appointed in Morocco saw Tajeddine in prison in Sale, near the capital, Rabat, and "he is in good spirits and is treated adequately."