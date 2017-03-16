Man accused of threatening Jewish centres indicted
A
A
Share via Email
ST. LOUIS — A former journalist from St. Louis accused of threatening Jewish organizations around the country has been indicted in New York on one count of cyberstalking.
Juan Thompson appeared Wednesday at a hearing in St. Louis during which the indictment was announced. He has been jailed in Missouri since his March 3 arrest. A New York hearing date hasn't been set.
Prosecutors allege that Thompson made threats against at least eight Jewish community
Thompson has not entered a plea and his attorney has declined comment.