Man exonerated for LA murder walks free after 32 years

LOS ANGELES — A man whose murder conviction was tossed by a California judge is free after 32 years in prison.

Andrew Leander Wilson greeted well-wishers Thursday after walking out of a Los Angeles County jail.

A day earlier Judge Laura Priver ordered the 62-year-old released after prosecutors conceded he did not get a fair trial.

Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent, which fought for Wilson's release, pointed to numerous due-process violations.

Wilson maintained his innocence since his arrest in 1984 for the stabbing death of 21-year-old Christopher Hanson in Los Angeles.