Man exonerated for LA murder walks free after 32 years

Andrew Wilson, right, is congratulated by attorney Jacqui Rembis during a hearing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in Los Angles. Judge Laura Priver ordered the release of Wilson, who spent more than three decades in prison for murder after prosecutors conceded he did not get a fair trial. (Mark Boster/Los Angeles Times via AP)

LOS ANGELES — A man whose murder conviction was tossed by a California judge is free after 32 years in prison.

Andrew Leander Wilson greeted well-wishers Thursday after walking out of a Los Angeles County jail.

A day earlier Judge Laura Priver ordered the 62-year-old released after prosecutors conceded he did not get a fair trial.

Loyola Law School's Project for the Innocent, which fought for Wilson's release, pointed to numerous due-process violations.

Wilson maintained his innocence since his arrest in 1984 for the stabbing death of 21-year-old Christopher Hanson in Los Angeles.

His lawyers said Wilson will travel as soon as possible to St. Louis to visit his 96-year-old mother.

