Netanyahu vows new settlement ahead of meeting with US envoy

JERUSALEM — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is vowing to keep his promise to build Israel's first new West Bank settlement in two decades — even as Netanyahu and President Trump's envoy continue discussions on future settlement building.

Netanyahu will meet with Trump envoy Jason Greenblatt on Thursday as part of efforts to reach an "agreed-upon policy" on settlement construction in West Bank land that the Palestinians claim for their future state. Trump has asked Israel to "hold off" on settlement building.