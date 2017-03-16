NKorea diplomat: Malaysia killing was US, SKorea conspiracy

BEIJING — A North Korean diplomat says the killing of a man confirmed by Malaysian police to be the half brother of North Korea's leader was a political conspiracy engineered by Washington and Seoul.

Pak Myong Ho, a minister at North Korea's embassy in Beijing, said Thursday the killing in Malaysia last month was a "despicable and extremely dangerous" plot by the U.S. and South Korea aimed at smearing North Korea's image and subverting its regime.

Pak said "indiscriminate claims of behind-the-scenes manipulation" would fail, referring to allegations by South Korea's spy agency that North Korea masterminded the assassination.