Pemex: 4 dead in explosion at Mexico fuel depot
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's state-run oil company says four people have died from an explosion at a fuel storage and distribution depot in the central state of Guanajuato.
Petroleos Mexicanos says in a statement that one worker died Wednesday following the blast, while another worker and two private company employees died the following day. Four people remained hospitalized Thursday.
Pemex said authorities have opened investigations into what caused the explosion.