Poland extends arrest of Iraqi held on terror allegations

WARSAW, Poland — A lawyer for an Iraqi man under detention in Poland on terrorism-linked allegations says authorities have extended his imprisonment, though strict security measures have been lifted.

Sinan Al-Haboubi has been held in isolation and under surveillance since his arrest in July in Lodz, in central Poland, for possessing "trace amounts" of an explosive. He was arrested at a time of increased anti-terrorism security ahead of Pope Francis's visit later that month.

Al-Haboubi has not been charged and says he is innocent. His family says the chemicals were in paint that accidentally stuck to his suitcase.