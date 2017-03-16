Police: NY boy, 10, dies after being trapped under snow pile

PENDLETON, N.Y. — Authorities in western New York say a 10-year-old boy has died after being trapped under a pile of snow from this week's storm.

Police responded to a call about a child trapped in snow in Pendleton in Niagara County around 3:40 p.m. on Wednesday. The boy was taken to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say they believe the boy was digging a tunnel when it collapsed on him.

The Niagara County Sheriff's Office hasn't released the name of the child.

Police believe the death was accidental. An investigation is ongoing.