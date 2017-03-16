Qatar exit permit panel rejects more than quarter of claims

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — Qatar says a new government body set up to handle complaints from migrant workers seeking bosses' permission to leave the Gulf nation received hundreds of claims over two months and rejected more than a quarter of requests.

Government statistics released Thursday showed the 2022 World Cup host nation's Exit Permit Grievances Committee received 761 applications between Dec. 13, when new labour policies took effect, and Feb. 15.

Of those, 485 applications were approved and 213 were rejected, with the rest still being considered.