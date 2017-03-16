Romania: 1,000 police officers protest to demand higher pay

BUCHAREST, Romania — Some 1,000 police officers protested Thursday in Romania's capital to demand higher salaries.

Officers from different areas of Romania gathered outside the interior ministry on Thursday, yelling "You thieves!" Some blew whistles or vuvuzelas and waved Romanian flags.

Marius Barbulescu, leader of the Mihai Viteazul police union, said officers should be paid a minimum monthly salary of 1,450 lei ($340), and on top of that should receive other benefits in line with other public servants.

Barbulescu told the Agerpres national news agency: "We are dealing with humiliation that is hard to describe in words." He said police "are public employees, with a special status."

Ionel Babus, who heads another police trade union, said officers were underpaid. "A Romanian police agent has... a salary of about 2,000 to 2,500 lei ($470-$590). The health ministry pays a janitor the same amount," he told The Associated Press.

"It's not normal for a policeman who's on duty 24 hours a day to get the same payment." He said he knew of interior ministry employees who were paid 1,700 lei ($400) a month. "How can they feed their children? "