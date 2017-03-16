Secret files of Brazil's military regime must be made public
SAO PAULO — Brazil's Supreme Court has ruled that secret files of the country's 1964-1985 military regime must be made available to the public.
The court said on its
The military tribunal has kept part of its files under wrap despite a similar ruling six years ago.
There was no immediate comment from the military court.
