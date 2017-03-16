Sicilian archbishop challenges Mafia in its heartland
MILAN — A Sicilian archbishop is taking on the Mafia in its heartland.
Pennisi, the archbishop of Monreale, recently contested a Corleone parish priest's decision to allow the son of Italy's most notorious mobster to become his niece's godfather during a baptism ceremony.
Pennisi said Thursday that he timed March 26 visit to coincide with a day of remembrance for organized crime victims.
After a Mass, he plans to plant a pomegranate tree as a "gesture of hope for a territory fragmented by violence."