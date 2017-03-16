South Korea finds a home for 2 puppies Park left behind
SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of — South Korea's presidential office has found a home for two of the nine dogs former President Park Geun-hye left behind when she was forced out of office over a corruption scandal.
Park's decision to leave the dogs upset the country's dog lovers, who flooded the internet with angry comments.
A spokesman from the presidential Blue House said Friday that the puppies were given to an organization that raises Jindo dogs, a valued native breed. The official says five other puppies will be soon sent to two other organizations.
Prosecutors plan to question Park over the corruption allegations next week.