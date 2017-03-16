Spiders devour up to 800M tonnes of creepy crawly prey per year

The spiders of the world tend to be small creatures (unless, of course, you’re in Australia) but together they share an enormous appetite.

In a first-of-its-kind study, researchers determined that arachnids dine on somewhere between 400-800 million tonnes of insects and other invertebrates per year. The estimated biomass of the planet’s spider population is 25 million tonnes, so that’s a lot of bug meat per meal.

The lower end of that eight-eye-popping tally of creepy crawly dinners is equal to the amount of fish and meat consumed by humans each year.

“We hope that these estimates and their significant magnitude raise public awareness and increase the level of appreciation for the important global role of spiders,” the researchers wrote in The Science of Nature.

That role includes curbing the population of crop pests and disease-carrying insects that can bedevil humans around the world.

While this study focused on insects and other invertebrates, many species of spider have been known to take down much larger prey, including birds, snakes and small mammals.

Eight-Legged Math

The researchers arrived at their numbers by combining existing data on spider biomass with their own estimates about the annual calorie count required by each individual.