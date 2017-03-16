Taiwan military to upgrade fighters, seek stealth capability

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan is planning to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets and will seek cutting-edge stealth aircraft from the United States in the face of a growing military threat from rival China, the Defence Ministry said Thursday.

The announcement follows the release of this year's $11.4 billion defence budget, an increase of less than 1 per cent from last year, reflecting strains on the government's finances resulting from a heavy entitlements burden and slowing growth in the high-tech, export-oriented economy.

That compares to China's 7 per cent rise in defence spending, announced this week, bringing its defence budget to about $151 billion, the world's second largest after the United States.

In response, Defence Minister Feng Shih-kuan told lawmakers that Taiwan is focusing on inexpensive but effective "asymmetric warfare" techniques to combat threats in the air and seas.

China considers the self-governing island to be its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. China has threatened to attack if Taiwan declares formal independence or if it considers peaceful unification no longer achievable. The sides split during a civil war in 1949.

In a quadrennial defence review mapping out challenges and strategies for coming years, the Defence Ministry said Taiwan faces an increased threat from the air, sea and by missiles, thousands of which China has targeted at the island. It said China's immediate goals in a conflict would be to blockade Taiwan, use "diverse military means" to attack, and take control of outlying island groups.

The report also warned of the threat of cyberwarfare, saying China has the means to attack both military and civilian networks on the island.

Without giving details, the report said Taiwan would also seek fighters able to take off vertically, more surface-to-air missiles and a revitalized navy deploying domestically made submarines and fast attack craft.