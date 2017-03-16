Taiwan military to upgrade fighters, seek stealth capability
TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan is planning to upgrade its F-16 fighter jets and will seek cutting-edge stealth aircraft from the United States in the face of a growing military threat from rival China, the
The announcement follows the release of this year's $11.4 billion
That compares to China's 7
In response,
China considers the self-governing island to be its own territory, to be brought under its control by force if necessary. China has threatened to attack if Taiwan declares formal independence or if it considers peaceful unification no longer achievable. The sides split during a civil war in 1949.
In a quadrennial
The report also warned of the threat of cyberwarfare, saying China has the means to attack both military and civilian networks on the island.
Without giving details, the report said Taiwan would also seek fighters able to take off vertically, more surface-to-air missiles and a revitalized navy deploying domestically made submarines and fast attack craft.
President Tsai Ing-wen's government has renewed efforts to develop the domestic arms industry in response to difficulties in procuring weapons abroad because of Chinese diplomatic and economic pressure.