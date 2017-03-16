The Latest: Community honours fallen Navajo Nation officer

REHOBOTH, N.M. — The Latest on the Navajo police officer killed in the line of duty (all times local):

12:40 p.m.

A Navajo Nation police officer shot while responding to a domestic violence call in remote New Mexico is being remembered at his funeral as someone who wanted to help others and dreamed of becoming an officer.

Family, friends, fellow law enforcement officers and community members packed a school gymnasium in the town of Rehoboth to honour Houston James Largo, the 27-year-old decorated officer who died Sunday.

His flag-draped casket was flanked by photographs and flowers as his family sat nearby.

New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez consoled Largo's mother during the service as Navajo Nation President Russell Begaye asked the community to thank officers and to teach their children to respect law enforcement.

Begaye said that beyond the uniform and badge is a person who's loved, has a big heart and wants to protect the community.

___

3:25 a.m.

A Navajo Nation police officer gunned down while responding to a domestic violence call in a remote part of western New Mexico is being remembered for his sense of humour and as someone who always wanted to help others.

Funeral services for Houston Largo are expected to draw a crowd of family and fellow law enforcement officers from around the region.

A procession from Gallup to the nearby community of Rehoboth will begin Thursday morning. Following the funeral, Largo will be buried at the Sunset Memorial Park in Gallup.

Tribal officials as well as the governors of New Mexico and Arizona have called for flags to be lowered in honour of the 27-year-old decorated officer.